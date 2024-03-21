BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From Satanism To Salvation-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 20 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
23 views • 03/21/2024

David Korrok is the son of NTEB'er Veronica Higginbotham, and when he found himself in jail and in some very serious trouble, she knew exactly what she needed to do. On the inside behind the bars, the Lord has already begun to deal with David about his soul and his eternal destiny. On the outside, David's mom was ordering him a King James Ruckman Reference Bible from the NTEB Free Bible Program, and had it sent immediately. She needed help for her son fast, and NTEB supplied that help. Today you will hear his amazing story. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, you will hear first hand about what it's like to be trapped in satanism with seemingly no way out, this is what happened to David Korrok. You will hear about the darkness and depravity that that life was filled with, and you will hear about the moment when the glorious light of the gospel of the grace of God came into his jail cell, giving David new life in Jesus Christ! Woven deep into this true life account are two every important factors you will need to take note of. First and foremost, David's mother Veronica reached out and sought prayer for her boy, and we added him to our prayer list, and got her NTEB family praying for David's soul.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy