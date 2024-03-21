From Satanism To Salvation-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 20 2024

David Korrok is the son of NTEB'er Veronica Higginbotham, and when he found himself in jail and in some very serious trouble, she knew exactly what she needed to do. On the inside behind the bars, the Lord has already begun to deal with David about his soul and his eternal destiny. On the outside, David's mom was ordering him a King James Ruckman Reference Bible from the NTEB Free Bible Program, and had it sent immediately. She needed help for her son fast, and NTEB supplied that help. Today you will hear his amazing story. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, you will hear first hand about what it's like to be trapped in satanism with seemingly no way out, this is what happened to David Korrok. You will hear about the darkness and depravity that that life was filled with, and you will hear about the moment when the glorious light of the gospel of the grace of God came into his jail cell, giving David new life in Jesus Christ! Woven deep into this true life account are two every important factors you will need to take note of. First and foremost, David's mother Veronica reached out and sought prayer for her boy, and we added him to our prayer list, and got her NTEB family praying for David's soul.



