Kurt Schlichter: The Oct 7th Hamas Attack on Israel Exposed the Schism in the Democratic Party
Published 2 months ago

Kurt Schlichter: The Oct 7th Hamas Attack on Israel Exposed the Schism in the Democratic Party | RealAmericasVoice


Kurt Schlichter says the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel has exposed the “gaping schism” within the Democratic party between the old school Democrats and the woke Democrats that buy into cultural marxism.

Keywords
kurt schlichtergazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attack

