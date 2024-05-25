71) Este foi o Erro, esta é a Solução dos Patriarcas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte: seminário semanal de Anna Von Reitz no website americanstatenationals.org , Maio 20, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/may-2024/
• Vídeo -Anna Von Reitz Webinar-5-20-2024: https://mega.nz/file/RoMBRYID#e6uxZG3i4qSMniQmqFro3iuLSQCYmLV5FBx04M3CRQo
• Audio - Anna Von Reitz Webinar-5-20-2024: https://mega.nz/file/xhUQiAbQ#uIRepYBa4tncHCsYWpCHEuj3dYnvCWZqIuAUHeU7zmc
Artigo | May 13, 2024 | International Public Notice: the Settlement of the Corporations: http://www.paulstramer.net/2024/05/international-public-notice-settlement.html
Créditos à Anna Von Reitz (Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciária para Os Estados Unidos da América e guardiã fiduciária para o mundo). Ela é a guardiã do contrato Fiduciário Natural, ligado ao nosso ciclo de vida, ao nosso ser físico, ao modo como vivemos e quem somos. As crianças são os beneficiários, os adultos os administradores e os idosos os doadores. Isto inclui não apenas a nossa liberdade, mas todos os sonhos e esperanças, construções e invenções para o cumprimento da nossa missão natural de cuidadores sobre o planeta Terra. É hora de por um fim à idolatria do dinheiro e à engenharia da crise e ambiente de escassez.
The Russian Orthodox Church:
• On the Orthodox Attitude to the New Practice of Blessing “Couples in Irregular Situations and Same-Sex Couples” in the Roman Catholic Church: https://mospat.ru/en/news/91616/
• The document "On the Orthodox attitude to the new practice of blessing 'irregular and same-sex couples' in the Roman Catholic Church" has been published: https://mospat.ru/en/news/91585/
Outra Imprensa:
• The Pope as “Patriarch of the West” – The meaning of the restoration of an ancient title: https://orthodoxtimes.com/the-pope-as-patriarch-of-the-west-the-meaning-of-the-restoration-of-an-ancient-title/
• BREAKING NEWS | Pope Francis recovers the title “Patriarch of the West” as an ecumenical gesture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_H6dRVn2ME
• Why is Pope Francis embracing the patriarchy (of the West)? https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/why-is-pope-francis-embracing-the
• Pope Francis reinstates papal title ‘Patriarch of the West’ in Pontifical Yearbook: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/257360/pope-francis-reinstates-papal-title-patriarch-of-the-west-in-pontifical-yearbook
