71) Este foi o Erro, esta é a Solução dos Patriarcas

Fonte: seminário semanal de Anna Von Reitz no website americanstatenationals.org , Maio 20, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/may-2024/

• Vídeo -Anna Von Reitz Webinar-5-20-2024: https://mega.nz/file/RoMBRYID#e6uxZG3i4qSMniQmqFro3iuLSQCYmLV5FBx04M3CRQo

• Audio - Anna Von Reitz Webinar-5-20-2024: https://mega.nz/file/xhUQiAbQ#uIRepYBa4tncHCsYWpCHEuj3dYnvCWZqIuAUHeU7zmc





Artigo | May 13, 2024 | International Public Notice: the Settlement of the Corporations: http://www.paulstramer.net/2024/05/international-public-notice-settlement.html





Créditos à Anna Von Reitz (Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciária para Os Estados Unidos da América e guardiã fiduciária para o mundo). Ela é a guardiã do contrato Fiduciário Natural, ligado ao nosso ciclo de vida, ao nosso ser físico, ao modo como vivemos e quem somos. As crianças são os beneficiários, os adultos os administradores e os idosos os doadores. Isto inclui não apenas a nossa liberdade, mas todos os sonhos e esperanças, construções e invenções para o cumprimento da nossa missão natural de cuidadores sobre o planeta Terra. É hora de por um fim à idolatria do dinheiro e à engenharia da crise e ambiente de escassez.





The Russian Orthodox Church:

• On the Orthodox Attitude to the New Practice of Blessing “Couples in Irregular Situations and Same-Sex Couples” in the Roman Catholic Church: https://mospat.ru/en/news/91616/

• The document "On the Orthodox attitude to the new practice of blessing 'irregular and same-sex couples' in the Roman Catholic Church" has been published: https://mospat.ru/en/news/91585/





Outra Imprensa:

• The Pope as “Patriarch of the West” – The meaning of the restoration of an ancient title: https://orthodoxtimes.com/the-pope-as-patriarch-of-the-west-the-meaning-of-the-restoration-of-an-ancient-title/

• BREAKING NEWS | Pope Francis recovers the title “Patriarch of the West” as an ecumenical gesture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_H6dRVn2ME

• Why is Pope Francis embracing the patriarchy (of the West)? https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/why-is-pope-francis-embracing-the

• Pope Francis reinstates papal title ‘Patriarch of the West’ in Pontifical Yearbook: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/257360/pope-francis-reinstates-papal-title-patriarch-of-the-west-in-pontifical-yearbook





