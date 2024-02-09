Top Oncologist Blows Whistle on mRNA Fallout: 'We've Never Seen Cancers Behave Like This'

- Protect your money with Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/gold-ira/?affiliate_source=The_Peoples_Voice

Rare cancers are exploding in number around the world and behaving in aggressive and unpredictable ways never before seen, according leading oncologist Dr. William Makis who says that some of his young and healthy patients have died “days or even hours” after diagnosis.





Dr. Makis has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients in his long and distinguished medical career and says he and his colleagues have never seen anything like this. After all his decades as an oncologist, he feels like a kindergartner when looking at these strange tumors.





He has to hide the fear in his voice as vaccinated and boosted patients look at him in desperation. All the other oncologists he knows feel the same way. But as Dr. Makis explains, his colleagues are not in a position to speak out and risk their livelihoods – and even their lives.





