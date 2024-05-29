⚡️Today - The Houthis Shot Down the SIXTH American MQ-9 Reaper UAV - about $30 Million each

⚡️The Houthis (Yemen) shot down the SIXTH American MQ-9 Reaper UAV.

The thumbnail Image used was through a vehicle's cracked windshield, photo cut down to size.

This happened today, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

To read more:

https://apnews.com/article/yemen-houthi-rebels-us-military-reaper-drone-7acd2a91856fe78e5d0c5c308e9460a8

A couple other things to mention:

Houthis add new anti-ship ballistic missile to arsenal

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Yemen’s Houthis have obtained the necessary technology to produce Qadr missiles, Iran’s first homegrown naval ballistic missile. The weapon has a range of 1,600 - 1,900 km.

Also: Ansar Allah (Yemen) military spokesman:

Our forces carried out 6 Military Operations, 3 of them in the Red Sea.

We directly hit a ship in the Red Sea

The ships that we targeted in 6 operations were heading to occupied Palestine

Our sixth operation targeted a ship in the Mediterranean Sea

Our forces carried out two operations targeting two American ships in the Arabian Sea

We salute the valiant Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip and all the free people who support it in Lebanon and Iraq.

We confirm the continuation of our military operations until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.





