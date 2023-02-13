What is Freedom in Christ? (Romans 14-16) | Are there risks in walking in the liberty of faith?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom in Christ is a topic that is rarely talked about because there is a fear that people will not handle that responsibility responsibly. But Paul is actively encouraging these new believers that they are about to embark on an incredible journey that requires each person to press into their relationship with God and allow Holy Spirit to lead them into brand new things and he sanctifies each person in unique ways.