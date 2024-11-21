It is most likely the time while the Russian RS-26 “Rubezh” intercontinental ballistic missile arrived at Yuzhmash Plant in the city of Dnipro, used for the first time since the Biden regime gave the green light to the use of ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles to strike inside Russia. Videos have been widely circulated on the internet, showing how one RS-26 ICBM, a large missile carrying many smaller missiles on board, equipped with conventional warheads or without nuclear warheads for now. This missile was not even detected, no one and nothing could stop it, exploded in the air and each in turn scattered at least 6 independent submunitions, falling on a wide surface at the same time, on Thursday morning, November 21.

According to Ukrainian channels, this would be the first use of RS-26 missiles in combat. The stunning videos seem to confirm that the attack was carried out by a missile with multiple warheads, another angle of the “mysterious missile” attack on Yuzhmash Plant in Dnipro or Dnepropetrovsk region. Residents of the city of Dnipro reported the explosion was “louder than they had ever heard before”. The Yuzhmash Plant is a legacy of Soviet technology, where the Kiev regime produces rocket engines, launch vehicles, missiles and satellite components, including the Neptune missile for now. If a Russian missile had hit the military plant, the RS-26’s qualitative strike would have dealt a serious blow to the Ukrainian aerospace industry, and psychological pressure on the ambiguity of Zelensky and his Western allies.

Simply put, this is how the RS-26 “Rubezh” ICBM works, which acts as a warning shot, that Russia successfully tested even without a nuclear payload! It was meant as a demonstration and not an action intended to cause significant physical damage. The missile range is 5,800 km, allowing it to target any European capital even if there are air defense systems against it. So far, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has not commented on the ballistic missile attack on Yuzhmash Plant. “We will not comment on the ballistic missile attack on Yuzhmash, which the Western media began to talk about,” Zakharova said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





