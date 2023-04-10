Mirror. Source

Fitzwilliam Military Cult pt 1 https://is.gd/YqOhm6





Quote: "Using the Styleing Method I locate an area that used to be an old quarry. The whole area is covered with burnt trees, a sign that the cult is tying people to trees and setting them on fire. Also found here was an area used for target practice where they are shooting at child-size targets. They also have buried a dog, leaving one paw stuck up out of the ground. One of many satanic ritual sacrifice locations found along a hiking trail - that used to be a railroad line between Fitchburg MA and Keene NH. Every location exposes another piece of to the puzzle that proves that the Satanic U.S Military is now attacking their own country, killing their own civilians, stealing their land and resources, to set up a military police state in America. See how they force people out of their houses, then attack them when they are homeless. These murders are filmed and sold as snuff films to other satanists and should be categorized as ritual sacrifices. See the whole series on this channel. Start with the first upload of this series: 1) Fitzwilliam Inbred Military Cult pt 1-3, 2) Troy River pt 1-5, 3) Tent City pt 1- 10, 4) 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, 5) Troy Depot Dead, 6) Troy School Witch Hood, 7) Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 8) Coach & Four Motor Inn Webb Depot, 9) Lambert’s Lair of Reputable Business, 10) Discount Tire"





Fitzwilliam inbred military cult, Troy river, tent city, 18 Brickyard Troy depot, school, witch hood + http://www.navigate3d.no/mbbs22/forums/thread-view.asp?tid=1978&start=1