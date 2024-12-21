Mark Passio - Occult Mockery of Police and Military

This is the presentation which Mark Passio originally gave at the Free Your Mind Conference in Philadelphia, PA on April 10, 2011.

Mark's presentation explains how subversive Dark Occult symbolism is used to ritualistically mock the members of police and military institutions without their knowledge.

Mark reveals through first hand knowledge, exactly how the so-called "leaders" of our society actually view those whom they have duped into "serving and protecting" their elitist, psychopathic agendas. This video may upset you, but if you watch it with an open mind, it is sure to open your eyes to the Truth