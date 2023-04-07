Ed Dowd. 300k VAX DEAD in 2022. Conservative numbers.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2022 Estimated US Vaccine Damage Report.
2022 Estimated Human Cost: 26 Million Injuries, 1.3 Million Disabilities, 300k excess deaths.
FULL SHOW: BBN Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 7, 2023 - Financial Armageddon edition + Ed Dowd's analysis of VACCINE economic damage. https://www.brighteon.com/ea213a71-f88e-48b4-bc37-8844777a3e07
