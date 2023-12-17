FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 113:1-4, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20231216

O my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross and His Resurrection for Christians.

My Gracious and Heavenly Father, Your Holy Scriptures remind me to:

1 Praise You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD! O servants of the LORD, let us praise the Name of our LORD GOD Almighty!

2 Blessed be Your Name, LORD, from this time forth and forevermore!

3 Holy Father, from the rising of the sun to its going down, I shall praise Your Name.

4 You are high above all nations, and Your Glory above the Heavens. Amen!

Thank You Righteous Father for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 113:1-4 personalized, NKJV).