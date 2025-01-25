BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US Marines deployed to Mexican border to combat illegal immigration - video from yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
354 views • 7 months ago

US Marines deployed to Mexican border to combat illegal immigration - video from yesterday. 

Adding:❗️The administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of sending thousands of troops and armored vehicles, including Stryker armored vehicles, to the border with Mexico to strengthen security measures, the Washington Post wrote on Saturday, citing sources in the Pentagon.

According to the publication, the possibility of deploying up to 2,500 Marines and a mechanized infantry brigade from the 4th Infantry Division in Colorado, as well as units of the 82nd Airborne Division from North Carolina, is being considered.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
