The effects of parasites on gene expression and alteration
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
319 followers
7
322 views • 8 months ago

Parasites are Satan's tiny serpents that deplete you of your energy and health by hijacking your immune system. My last video about Mast Cell Activation Disorders has everything to do with the alteration of gene expression through the emf's attacks on your microbiome. Learn more about antiparasitic cleanses, chelation therapies and daily detoxes to apply yourself as all human blood is now contaminated through vaccination, shedding, chemtrails and poison in our food and water. Hence why prayer and fasting is powerful in resisting the devil and coming closer to God. Learn about the Hydra Vulgaris, cloning and gene silencing building new brains connected to computers. Internet of bodies and how our biofield is emitting a different electrochemical signals. I discuss many things trying to connect the dots but tried to keep it short and concise. Sharing is caring! 

🙏❤

Keywords
ebolawar on humanityendtimesdna alterationmarburggene silencingiron and clay do not mixparasites in a petridishe-coli and router frequenciessatan prince of the airwavesdevices are our downfallassure to be saved by accepting jesus into your heartyou cannot serve two masters
