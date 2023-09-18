Truth or Dare: Justin Trudeau's Mysterious Drug Bust in India

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following the G20 India Summitt Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane technical issue caused a 36-hour delay, with rumors of drugs found onboard. Curiously, Canadian media mostly focused on technical issues, raising suspicions about transparency. Whether drugs were indeed on Trudeau's plane remains uncertain, leaving a lingering question: Was there a drug issue? The incident continues to fuel speculation and suspicions surrounding this unusual turn of events.
"Trudeau's Mysterious Drug Bust in India"
TFIGlobal News - Canada
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC8fkqtj9PE
