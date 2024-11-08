PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 14: Love 101

We often use the word "love" to describe how we feel about another human being, food, clothing and other things. Jesus introduced the concept of divine love when He walked on the earth some 2,000 years and it culminated with His sacrifice on the cross for the sins of mankind.

Divine love is so important that speaking in tongues and having the gift of prophecy is worthless without it. This kind of love will make you patient and removes all jealousy and pride. It helps you behave properly toward others, removes all selfishness and makes it impossible to be offended.

Divine love compels you to go the extra mile without murmuring and makes you willing to endure hardship. This supernatural love is eternal and the most powerful thing in the universe. In fact, it is the only thing that will be carried over into eternity and all our efforts on earth are wasted if the love of God isn't what compels us to do what we do on a daily basis.

This should give us a fresh perspective on how to live and the importance of love in the kingdom of God. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

