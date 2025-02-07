Twenty U.S. Army Rangers, Along With 130 Ukrainian Special Forces Soldiers Were Destroyed in SUMY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Despite the dire situation at the front, the Ukrainian Army has not abandoned its attempts to improve its position in the Kursk region. This is because the military and political leadership of Ukraine has accepted that the Ukrainian troops lost the battle for Donbass. Against this backdrop, Kiev continues to throw its last reserves onto the battlefield in a desperate attempt to stay at least in the Kursk region.......................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/