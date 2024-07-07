TROY MONTANA INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For its small size, rural Troy, Montana, sure puts on a great fireworks display for Independence Day!
In this four-minute video, we have captured some of the best Fireworks! Here you can "re-live" the experience on video! Some of our clips are over-views, others are close-up views of each explosion, plus the secondary and tertiary bursts. Some of these are just plain impressive! The Finale is very dramatic, coming in two bursts which finally fades out to the apporeciation of the crowd!
Please enjoy our creation!