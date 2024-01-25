Reading the Bible LIVE: Christ in You

Reading the Bible LIVE:
Colossians 1:27 KJV
[27] to whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:
