BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Influence on Government Spending Transparency
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 7 months ago

February's already breathing down our necks, and if you're here in Columbus, Ohio, like us, you'd know that means the Arnold Festival isn't far off. Steve kicked off today's episode immersing us in a bit of nostalgia with This Day in History, reflecting on when the Beatles first burst onto the American music scene in 1964. It was fascinating to think about the cultural shifts that Beatlemania ushered in, shaping not just music but society at large.


Norm was joining us remotely from sunny Orlando, dropping interesting insights as usual. Our discussion shifted gears rapidly from historical moments to current affairs. There's an overwhelming amount of stuff streaming out of DC these days. Trump seems to be on a mission with all his executive orders, close to 500 now! It's like a whirlwind, and it's tough to catch up.


Norm highlighted Trump's recent appointment of Pam Bondi as Attorney General. Her focus on forming a "weaponization of government" task force at the DOJ is nothing short of bold. She’s looking into whether the DOJ ever had its fingers in politically driven pursuits. It's intriguing, and honestly, no matter which party you're from, rooting out corruption should be a shared goal.


We also touched on a somewhat concerning revelation: the financial dealings of USAID. The money trail leading to organizations like Politico and AP, often perceived to be working against Trump, sparks a debate. Why is taxpayer money fund subscriptions for government employees?


Our conversation steered towards state politics as well, with Vivek Ramaswamy throwing his hat into the Ohio governor's race, competing against Dave Yost. It's going to be fascinating to see how this unfolds. Both bring strong credentials and diverse perspectives to the table.


And Brett reminded everyone: brace yourselves, Valentine's Day is just a week away. Until next time, keep your common sense hat on, and we'll catch you later!


Common Sense Moments


00:00 Overwhelmed by DC's Rapid Changes


07:30 Corruption Exposure Controversy


10:49 USAID Funded Political Foes


20:36 Government Spending and Resource Waste


23:26 Government Spending and Hidden Agendas


30:45 Small Business Regulatory Challenges


35:41 Logical Definitions in Law


39:40 "Significant Scandals in U.S. History"


46:39 Ohio GOP Tensions Over Vivek


51:10 Military Promotion Lawsuit Concerns


54:27 DEI Impact on Hiring Practices


59:50 Supreme Court to Clarify Presidential Power


01:06:04 Reconnect with Friends


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
trumpgovernmentgopohioelon muskspendingdogevivekdei
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy