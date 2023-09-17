BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 'Rock' And Oprah - Funny Games?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
289 views • 09/17/2023

Since Oprah & 'The Rock' made their now dubious offer to raise money for the Maui fire victims, there have been many unsettling things that have come to light.

The Binge Pop channel gets right into the nitty-gritty of things and it seems that all is not as being presented. Are Oprah and Dwayne Johnson pulling a 'swifty' on the people, who believe that these two are really actually donating anything substantial, as they claim they are?

Video Source:

Binge Pop

This video

Closing theme music:

'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Binge Pop or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun22:28

Keywords
fraudscammauioprah winfreyoprahthe rockdwayne johnsonmaui firemaui fire victimsmaui fire victims fund
