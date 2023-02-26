Ukrainian fighters completely surrendered from the trenches to the 1st Donetsk Army Corps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of Ukrainian soldiers made the decision to surrender directly from the trench fortifications after being hit by artillery and drone attacks from soldiers of the 9th Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps. The 1st Donetsk Army, formerly of the 9th Regiment of the People's Militia of the DPR, has officially joined the Russian Armed Forces.
Mirrored -
TeleTruth