6 Russian Soldiers with Drone Support - Repel 2 Enemy Attacks - Took the UKR Positions - Enemy Losses: 12 dead, 6 wounded

6 Russian soldiers, with the support of the drones, were able to take the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and repel 2 enemy attacks. Enemy losses: 12 dead, 6 wounded.
Somewhere on the front the Russian Army tracked the arrival of an AFU infantry squad to man a trenchline. The trenchline was taken in a night raid with drone support by Russian infantry with at least three AFU militants becoming KIA. Then the trenchline was held against a second attempt to occupy it by ambushing the second AFU squad and killing or seriously wounding all the militants.
🐻 Russia has been functionally taking and retaking the same set of trenches for over a year now while rotating troops. There have been a lot of mobilized and new recruits since September 2022. You do the calculations and come to your own conclusions.