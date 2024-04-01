BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
6 Russian Soldiers with Drone Support - Repel 2 Enemy Attacks - Took the UKR Positions - Enemy Losses: 12 dead, 6 wounded
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
177 views • 04/01/2024

6 Russian soldiers, with the support of the drones, were able to take the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and repel 2 enemy attacks. Enemy losses: 12 dead, 6 wounded.

Somewhere on the front the Russian Army tracked the arrival of an AFU infantry squad to man a trenchline. The trenchline was taken in a night raid with drone support by Russian infantry with at least three AFU militants becoming KIA. Then the trenchline was held against a second attempt to occupy it by ambushing the second AFU squad and killing or seriously wounding all the militants.

🐻 Russia has been functionally taking and retaking the same set of trenches for over a year now while rotating troops. There have been a lot of mobilized and new recruits since September 2022. You do the calculations and come to your own conclusions.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
