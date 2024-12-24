BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Is King Herod Remembered for Cruelty and the Wise Men for Wisdom?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, we explore the Bible story about King Herod's cruelty and the wise men who traveled to worship baby Jesus. We dive into the second stanza of 'We Three Kings of Orient Are' and read from Matthew chapter 2. Learn about King Herod’s jealousy, his terrible actions to keep his power, and interesting facts about the wise men, also known as the Magi, who studied the stars and were influential advisors in ancient times. Tune in for a deeper understanding of these characters and their significance in the Christmas story.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
01:45 The Story of Herod: A Merciless King
04:53 The Visit of the Wise Men
06:34 Daniel and the Wise Men in Babylon
10:05 Unanswered Questions About the Wise Men
10:58 Conclusion and Blessings

Keywords
bible studychristmas storyjewish historymagiwise menbiblical historyspiritual teachingschristian teachingsking herodreligious sermonmatthew chapter 2pastor roderick websterwe three kingsjesus christ birthdaniel and the magiastrologers in the biblechristmas season sermonbiblical scholarsdaniel chapter 2darius and danielpastor sermonfaith and wisdom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy