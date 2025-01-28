© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, I speak with scientists Steven Pelech and Christopher Shaw about their new book "Down the Covid-19 Rabbit Hole" which uncovers the lies, fraud and harm done with Covid measures and the "solution" to Covid which was forced on innocent people around the world. Steven and Christopher reveal a deliberate agenda. They have pulled together many scientific strands from the COVID-19 pandemic—the disease, tests, masks, vaccines, therapeutics—and have started putting together this “massive jigsaw puzzle.” While governments and mainstream media continue to avoid truthful analysis of the COVID-19 fiasco, a courageous group of scientists and physicians banded together to rigorously analyze what happened and produce this book. They dedicate the book to all the people who lost their lives or who suffered greatly from the consequences; the victims are in the millions.