HEARING AND HEEDING THE WORD OF GOD LUKE 8:1-21

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 8:1-21. A farmer sowed his seed by hand. He threw the seed across
his field and he would plough it in afterwards. The path through the field
would be hard because people had walked on it. The birds could eat this seed,
as it lay on top of the ground. The stony ground had a thin amount of earth
over the rocks and stone. Such a small quantity of soil would not contain water
because the hot sun would dry up any water there. The plant would not be able
to grow deep roots. It would soon die, because it had no water. Weeds grew up
at the same time as the grain seeds. The weeds had many leaves so the light
could not reach the young grain plants. The grain could not grow because the
weeds filled up all the space.
