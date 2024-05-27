2 Corinthians 8 The Sensitive Subject Of Giving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 8 with a message entitled: The Sensitive Subject Of Giving.
In this chapter, it focuses on encouraging the Corinthians to give and the offering Paul was taking for the needy believers in Judea.
This chapter gives us several key points in understanding giving and generosity.
