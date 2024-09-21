RT News September 21, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 21, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
At the Untied Nations Security Council Russia takes a stand for the people of Lebanon after pagers exploded en masse leaving dozens dead and wounding thousands more. Following the attack that left a trail of carnage across the nation, Israel has Beirut in the crosshairs as it ramps up its operation against Hezbollah. Russia's foreign minister right there revealing the Western goal of escalating a war in the Middle East and highlighting NATO's mission using Ukraine as a proxy battlefield to take on Russia. At the fourth Eurasian Women's Summit in St. Petersburg, key global issues are on the agenda, and RT hears from leading ladies about what the world is facing, and how to take on the challenges.