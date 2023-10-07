Part 2: What is the Big Event? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire & Edward Riordan









Remote viewers, Dick Allgire and Edward Riordan, rejoin the show to discuss the big event they have witnessed during their remote viewing sessions. We go through what it could be, why they think it's real and how we should prepare. We also discuss future cryptos and so much more. You can learn more and join their remote viewing sessions at https://futureforecastinggroup.com/





