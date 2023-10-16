The Domino Revival Depicts Deliverance From Demons and Multiple Miracles - Mike Signorelli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is no middle ground when it comes to Christ, says Mike Signorelli. You’re either hot or cold - all or nothing! Mike is the pastor of V1 Church and the Executive Producer of The Domino Revival, a new documentary that is sweeping the nation. As Cinemark states, “This film takes moviegoers on an extraordinary journey revealing compelling Gospel preaching, documented miracles, triumph over despair, and liberation from demons. The Domino Revival captures the essence of spiritual hunger and delivers a profound cinematic experience.” Mike discusses how the “true Jesus” is the only cure for life’s turbulence and pain, and encourages Christ followers to fully and completely submit their lives to him. The movie is in theaters for one night only, Tuesday, October 24!
TAKEAWAYS
The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom
99 percent surrender is 100 percent disobedience
Today’s earthly problems are just ancient demons repackaged for a newer and more modern world
We must submit to Jesus rather than trying to mold Him into an idea or person we think He “should” be
