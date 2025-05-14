BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Comedian spoofs Kiev train incident - Macron with white powder all over his face
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
130 views • 4 months ago

Macron caught with white powder all over his face, claims it's flour for baking. 

Comedian Vinnie Oshana spoofs the Kiev train incident.

Adding: 

TikTok comes to Macron and Merz's defense over awkward train moment — Bloomberg

Restricted searches and action taken against related videos

Trying too hard at this point?

Adding:

Starmer's LABOUR'S TAX BETRAYAL: The Shocking Reality Behind the Broken Promise

📌 What They Promised: 

▪️"No tax rises for working people" (Starmer, July 2024)

▪️Corporate tax "capped at 25%"

💣 What They Delivered:

▪️Biggest tax hike in 30 years (Oct 2024)

▪️Average household £770 poorer by 2029

▪️Inheritance tax raid: 20% on estates >£1m

🔍 Why It Matters:

▪️The stealth taxes disproportionately hit:

▪️Small businesses

▪️Family farms

▪️Middle-class homeowners

📊 The Math:

▪️Tax burden now at 37.5% of GDP - highest since WW2

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
