Biden holds record for lowest number of press conferences since Reagan

04/27/2023

'The Evening Edit' panelists Jason Chaffetz and Carol Roth discuss the House passing the GOP's debt ceiling bill and President Biden holding the lowest number of press conferences since Ronald Regan. #foxbusiness #theeveningedit

