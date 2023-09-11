Trump Case Details Revealed by Georgia Grand Jury | SEKULOW

The Fulton County special grand jury report for former President Donald Trump’s indictment for alleged 2020 election interference was released. Initially, the grand jury had also recommended indicting South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and former Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Just when you thought the Trump indictment news couldn’t get more outrageous, this bombshell drops.

The Hill reports:

“A report released on Friday revealed that a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than prosecutors ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators.

The nine-page report showed jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 who were charged along with former President Donald Trump. Those not indicted included Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.”

Are you kidding? Fulton County DA Fani Willis wanted to indict 20 more people on top of the 18 already indicted? And such high-profile people as U.S. Senators?

The grand jury report being made public is also highly irregular. Usually, when a grand jury decides not to indict someone, no mention of the possible name being discussed for indictment comes out – and the case is closed. Yet here we have a grand jury report publicly listing all these individuals by name.

Senior Counsel Andy Ekonomou elaborated on the shameful release of this grand jury report:

“There is a rule in the U.S. Attorney’s Manual that you cannot name unindicted co-conspirators by name. You either charge them or you don’t name them. . . . If you are charged, your name is in the indictment, and that gives you an opportunity to come in and to defend against the allegations that are made. So here people don’t get a chance to defend themselves. . . . [This report] casts a shadow of criminality on two former United States Senators: Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. . . . This is wrong. You should not do this. Yes, if you’re going to indict . . . let them come into court and show that, and give their defense, and you prove their guilt.”

DA Willis just unleashed an attack on the entire Georgia GOP. So even though the prosecutor couldn’t secure a legal indictment for these 20 people, she decided to indict them in the court of public opinion. This is all further proof of the pile-on that’s taking place within the Georgia judicial system.

Remember the disgusting media tour that the Fulton County grand jury forewoman went on where she laughed about Trump’s name being repeatedly mentioned during the proceedings? She also said she would be sad if certain individuals weren’t indicted. Criminal charges could have been charged against the forewoman, and the entire case should have been dismissed after she showcased her bias.

All the legal foolishness in Georgia is making a mockery of the American judicial system. We know several of the lawyers personally who are having their names dragged through the mud right now. These are good lawyers who don’t deserve to have their reputations tarnished. Yet the Left doesn’t care about ruining the lives of lawyers just doing their job who have committed no crimes.

Couple the insanity taking place in Georgia with the news of Trump being possibly “disqualified” from the 2024 presidential election, and we are reaching a level of political absurdity that we haven’t witnessed before in American history. Our constitutional republic is at stake.