Realignment Geopolitically Under Way! Explosive Truths Revealed! | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 27

- “We captured a beachhead” – A tremendous victory and rally point but the

conflict is not over





- Broader mission – Removal of the Federal Reserve and removal of the Central

Banking system around the world - Ending human trafficking





- Potential Significant attack looming





- Our enemies have at least another 70 days to deploy efforts against us





- Watch November 13 th





- What’s up with the Clintons and Obamas? – Stay tuned





- Brunson case the biggest arrow in the quiver – cleaning the sitting swamp in one fell swoop – And the best time to have this case heard





- Q – What’s next lawfully and constitutionally reference the 2020 reveal of the

theft





- Cease and desist post from DJT – will lead to long term prison sentences and will un earth more crimes





- Sleeper cells are here - Pocket activation of attacks leading to unrest potential big event – the next 70 + days be vigilant – US Military actively monitoring these activities





- EBS may be activated at some point in time - A huge justification would be

needed to activate EBS which may happen in DC





- Overnight market collapse could trigger the EBS





- Washington monument is a frequency weapon of war a target for enemy attack





- DJT addresses a missile defense shield – Why? DJT says we will “rebuild DC

and make it beautiful again. Why rebuild? What’s going to happen that requires a “rebuild”





- Potential war on Korean peninsula





- Entire Epstein will be made public according to Elon Musk





- Escalating levels of exposure and then action in such exposure





- 80% of operations remain covert for a while





- Whitehouse was used as a tribunal, prison and execution Chambers over past four years - Russia and China also holding Tribunals





- Liz Cheney and BHO will be exposed tried and will be public according to a DJT Truth posting





- Cloning human beings happening in underground bases a fact since 1938





- Doubles masks and decoys discussed whose not who we think they are Harris and Biden are masked





- Biden funeral and the three cannon send off





- Axis of evil newly and properly redefined





- Are Russia and China coordinating with DJT against the NWO?





- BRICS has removed the use of the petrodollar - Treasuries being offloaded





- Will a military conflict in the Pacific region trigger a market meltdown?





- Will affect Japan – watch Japan





