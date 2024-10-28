Health of Prisoner Shaima' Rawajbeh in Danger as She Loses 20KG in Zionist Dungeons.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This year, the occupation forces arrested Shaima Rawajbeh, a student at An-Najah National University. Her mother says that she is living in difficult circumstances and has lost more than 20 kilograms of her weight.
Ayyoob Yamak interviews Mother of prisoner Shaima Rawajbeh.
Filmed: 23/10/2024
