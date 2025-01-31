Will Humanity SURVIVE the Coming Disasters?

Explore the astonishing true story of Wernher Von Braun, a brilliant engineer who went from developing the V-2 rocket for Nazi Germany to becoming the head of the United States' space program at NASA. From his early days in Germany to his instrumental role in the Apollo missions, Von Braun's journey is a fascinating tale of Nazi to NASA.





