Hamas seeks to humiliate US in hostage negotiations, says Hugh Dugan

6 views • 11/23/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Former acting Hostage Affairs envoy Hugh Dugan joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to discuss the latest in the Israel-Hamas hostage agreement. #foxnews #fox

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.