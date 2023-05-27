BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Long After Taking Methylene Blue Can You Eat Food?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
48 views • 05/27/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


USA & UK Suppliers For The Methylene Blue Book Are Linked Below:

(UK) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue by Mark Sloan - http://bitly.ws/FirC

(USA) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane Book - https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ


The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

Why You Should Try Out MEGA DOSES of METHYLENE BLUE! - https://bit.ly/41SqcAv

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


How Long After Taking Methylene Blue Can You Eat Food?


I keep having quite a few people ask me how long after ingesting Methylene Blue can they start eating.


So I have created this video "How Long After Taking Methylene Blue Can You Eat Food?" to answer this question fully and I also go into talking about why you should not take Methylene Blue with coffee, what happens if you eat certain foods to close to Methylene Blue and much more.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively make sure to watch this video "How Long After Taking Methylene Blue Can You Eat Food?" from start to finish!


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
methylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue sciencemethylene blue effectshow to use methylene blue safelyhow to use methylene blue correctlymethylene blue with or without foodmethylene blue with foodbest time to take methylene bluehow long after taking methylene blue can you eat foodmethylene blue best time to take itmethylene blue coffeemethylene blue food interaction
