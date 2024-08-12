CVLife Tactical Bipod

Backyard airsoft running a CVlife tactical bipod makes a Ripcord M4 manageable by a 4 year old and his dad. Even when the little marksman goes full auto the bipod holds steady.





Back down in the cool basement, from behind impenetrable cover, the M4 bursts balloons, lights up cans, wrecks a shoot n see, and delivers cover fire pressuring bad guys into the Mantis Laser Academy kill zone for the Accurize laser fitted, and CVlife bipod stabilized Keystone Overlander to dispatch.





The CVlife tactical bipod is then drafted to serve as support for the Keltec RDB in its psychological and political warfare operations of the special forces underground.





The infamous Curt Behnke, running his Tikka T1x, compares a MagPul bipod vs loop sling for managing out of control pests, eliminating the entire Cheyenne prairie dog platoon…with the loop sling delivering the same precision as the bipod.





“those men behind the cars are very lucky”

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-library/unintended-consequences