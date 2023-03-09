© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOT MAKING HEADLINES – FAUCI’S DARKEST DAY – CAUGHT IN BRIBERY SCHEME TO SAVE HIS SKIN – Repeatedly Lied on COVID Origins – PAID OFF DOCTORS – Former CDC Chair Dr. Redfield Testifies, Confirms All
Breaking: Former CDC Director testifies that he was excluded and kept out of the loop by Fauci and the rest of the establishment because he had a different opinion about Covid origins, which he believes came from a lab.
Source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1633808192151990272
Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/not-making-headlines-faucis-darkest-day-caught-in-bribery-scheme-to-save-his-skin-repeatedly-lied-on-covid-origins-paid-off-doctors-former-cdc-chair-dr-redfield-testifies-confirms-all-v/