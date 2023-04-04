X22 REPORT Ep. 3037a - Yellen Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Playbook Known

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3037a - April 4, 2023
Yellen Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Playbook Known
Apple is laying off and other companies are laying off. The companies hired people that were not qualified and now they are laying them off and the these people are complaining about racism etc. Yellen says the quiet part out loud, she explains what the playbook is. The people will make the final decision.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)