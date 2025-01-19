TERRAIN VS GERM THEORY: 100% PSYOP. But NOT what you think

ALRIGHT... IF THERE WAS NO SUCH THING AS INVASIVE AND HARMFUL BIOLOGY, YOU WOULDNT HAVE AN IMMUNE SYSTEM NOW WOULD YOU? That was easy... now, let's move forward w out the silly shit.

This paradigm that these theories are conflicting is 100% bullshit. They're the 2 parts of your immune system... The PSYOP is to get you to believe this and choose one or the other when they're literally the 2 parts of your "immune system". This is being helped along by useful individuals who drank the koolaid. Your immune system is Hunter Killer and Detox. You need em both and have them both. FOR A REASON.