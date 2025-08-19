BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why writing to the IRS most often is a waste of time
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
7 views • 4 weeks ago

When the IRS sends a letter, the typical American scrambles to write a proper response, a respectful on point response.

In this video, Peymon Mottahedeh, President of Freedom Law School, explains that once you stop filing 1040 Income Tax Confession forms, you can lawfully and safely ignore the vast majority of letters the IRS may send you. No more worrying about what to do or say, whether to call the IRS toll-free number, or what to tell the agent who might answer your call.

This video will show you how to tell which IRS letters you can safely ignore—and which ones you should pay attention to and may need to respond to.


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable income1031 exchange
