Saudi Arabia today Released - 104 Detainees Back to Yemen - April 17, 2023

Saudi Arabia on Monday released 104 detainees to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross and a Saudi-led coalition said, in a unilateral move that follows simultaneous detainee exchanges between Yemen's warring parties. - Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/saudi-unilaterally-release-number-detainees-yemen-icrc-2023-04-17/)