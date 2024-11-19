The 4th Dimension: From Deception, Division and Confusion to Awareness, Empowerment and Evolution

Copyright 2019. Video by Michael and Janiece Boardway 8/19. www.saturn3lightflyers.com

Dimension Notes

1. History of Dimensions—LEVELS OF AWARENESS

*Benevolent Beings-Star Being Planet

*Hijacked by Space Pirates

*Mine for Gold dust to save their planet

*Turn us into a slave planet - still doing

*Genetically modified our DNA, body, etc

*Took us from a higher dimensional planet to the 3rd on purpose because they knew that it would take us longer to wake up and ascend because the 4th Dimension is filled with confusion, deception and division.

2. Brings us to today

*Distraction—the ones trying to rule the planet, use information and events to distract us.

*Taking the attention off ourselves and not doing the work it takes to be aware. People are not going within for Self-Discovery, Self-Awareness, Self-Empowerment

*Why Distractions? To take our focus off what is occurring.The Magician's sleight of hand

*Confuse by distorting information and mixing facts with false narratives.

*Media narrative: Crisis actors v. real eye-witnesses

3. Chemicals that confuse, foggy brain, and cause us to be unfocused.

*Chemical trails, HAARP, GMO food, Vaccinations, fluoride

*Other unseen technologies that cause confusion

*Cell phones TV / Computers = Neurological Diseases, Psychological Diagnoses, Physical Diseases, etc.

* 5g faster bandwidth = faster way of controlling us

*All of these dirty technologies are Manipulating Brain Signatures and DNA!WiFi Brain Distortion

4. We see total opposites at the same time:

*On one hand, the electronic devices we use to make our lives easier and convenient, and on the other, can harm us physically, mentally, and energetically. When we are aware that these devices are not of a high vibration as they embody the 4th-dimensional technologies and dense energies that drain us on all levels, we can take the action of self-care when using them.

5. Be Aware:

*Frequencies that are emitted by these devices that cause addiction.

*Continually check texts, news updates, messages...

*No longer acknowledge themselves because people go outside their Self to receive acknowledgment from others.

*Devices hold us back from increasing our level of awareness as well as exploring and enhancing our Spiritual Gifts & Abilities such as communicating telepathically and energetically.

6. What we learn from the 4th Dimension and its significance in our evolutionary journey.

*It expands our thinking, awareness, and imagination—if we can break out of the brainwashing and addictions to tech. that is.

*When you accept that two opposites can blend at the same time

*We are sovereign but connected at the same time. It is challenging and more rewarding at the same time as we explore our Self-Sovereignty and Oneness. We are all One, and we are all Individuals at the same time.

*Transition Dimension: Put the energy in to evolve. Can't rely on others to activate you or transmit something to you. False narrative programming! Looking at this on a personal level, if we skip the 4th Dimension, it would be like identifying a problem/issue and then saying an affirmation without the appropriate processing and healing. That would be going from step A to C and forgetting about that all-important B step. We find that the step B is what truly empowers us. We will even go as far as to say that this false theory (ascension without the work or proper energy) was another myth (program) presented to distract all of us from our Awareness and Inner Knowing! No Work = No Evolution!

*For those who choose to do the work or apply the energy it takes to evolve, they will become more aware by going within and uncovering missing aspects of themselves that they have cut off due to trauma in this life and other lives. That way, they can be more fully embodied. They are acknowledging themselves and their inner knowing, and when we do this, we are more able to be aware and discern the information we are hearing and reading. Even discern the energies of whatever comes our way.

*Truth with Lies attached

*Head vs. Heart-Mind Feeling

7. Fork in the Road

*To Evolve or not evolve is the question

*It is a dimension of allowance of everyone's process since we can choose to be more aware and proceed in an expanded direction. In contrast, others who choose not to evolve will go in the opposite direction. When "they" crank up the garbage and when that happens, we crank up our awareness. Because it gives us the information we require and gives us the tools to take care of ourselves. We are creating our foundation of awareness as we navigate into the higher realms. Without these critical steps, we could slip back as we have done before.

*How do the Beings in the higher dimensions flourish and continue in their evolution? Certainly not by cutting off their awareness and giving their power away. The Beings in the higher dimensions are doing the work, applying the energy it takes to be alive, awake and aware, so they are always taking action as Empowered Beings. We can do this too.