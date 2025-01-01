© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Hussam Abu Safia’s arrest while wearing his medical coat and facing Israeli tanks, has sparked a global outcry for his release and protection. The brutal assault and use of him as a human shield highlight the ongoing violations against healthcare workers in Gaza. Dr. Abu Safia’s powerful image has united activists worldwide in solidarity with him, calling for action to protect medical staff from further abuse.
Source @Hoopoe platform
