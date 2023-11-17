BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3 NAZI-LIKE leftist trends the media should CONDEMN instead of Trump
40 views • 11/17/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 17, 2023


MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace recently claimed that former president Donald Trump has an "affinity FOR Hitler." But how many times in the past month has this same mainstream media spewed Hamas talking points in the name of exposing Israeli "oppression?" Glenn argues that maybe instead of trying to paint Trump as Hitler 2.0, the media should speak out against the real fascist movements of our time, including Great Britain's embrace of the arguments of eugenics and global progressives' love for public-private partnerships. (Newsflash: Hitler loved these too!)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wu6zFRq15J0

