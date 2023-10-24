Lioness Pride- October 24, 2023 - "It's Spooky Season"









Halloween is around the corner, and that means Spooky season, but maybe not in the way you'd normally think spooky.

In this podcast, Nicolette, a passionate advocate for children's health, takes you on a journey of discovery. You'll gain insight into the often-overlooked hazards that can affect our children's health, from common household toxins to the ingredients lurking in their favorite snacks.Show more





With the help of leading experts in the field, including pediatricians, environmental scientists, and nutritionists, Nicolette brings you the latest research and practical advice to protect your child's health. You'll learn about the environmental toxins found in our air, water, and everyday products and the steps you can take to minimize exposure and keep your kids safe.





Nicolette also dives deep into the world of food additives, dissecting the labels on the products your children consume daily. She uncovers the potential risks and health implications of these additives while providing strategies to make informed choices about the foods you serve your family.





Lioness Pride

Hosted by Nicolette

Brought to you by BraveTV

BraveTV.com

Why did I name the show Lioness Pride?

We’re all sick of the word pride, I get it. Over the last few years patriots everywhere have been asking what more they could do, federally, locally, to make a difference.

Particularly the mothers have rose to the occasion to protect our children.

That’s where Lioness Pride comes in. We’re taking the word pride back to give our moms support accross the nation. Lionesses are the ultimate caregivers and protectors and work in well, “prides.”

It’s time we support each other and create a network of helpful reasources. Empowering both women and men to rise to the occasion to make a difference.

Embracing the natural gifts we all have in protecting our own.

Will answer the calling to join the Pride?





