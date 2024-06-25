BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Playing God 50 Years of Medical Malpractice UK (Censored while watching)
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
52 views • 10 months ago

While trying to see it, it got censored and removed another place - I found someone who knew another place, and then got it downloaded to me, and fixed a place where I could download it - so I was thinking of putting up here for you all to see. Although, we know the Medical Mafia is a stinking filthy murderers evil system of Romanism. Sophisticated killing machine and ways of hurting us and pressing out the blood of the people, to commit mass murder on a world wide scale, a wicked Holocaust system.
And of cause, WHO, World Holocaust Organaziation!

Enjoy the video, I need to see the rest for myself as well. But it looks good, and they do tend to censor everything that expose these wicked liars and deceiver that fills there pockets with blood money, with the stench of death on them.

healthevilmurdermafiaholocaustwhomedicalsatanists
