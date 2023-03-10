© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 8, 2023
Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, has been a focal point of furious battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces for months now. RT’s Igor Zhdanov followed Wagner fighters in an exclusive look at the situation on the ground.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2c8mfu-rt-follows-wagner-group-on-its-artyomovsk-advance.html