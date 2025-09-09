AI's Role in Human Extinction and Regulatory Challenges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're in a prisoner's dilemma with AI. Individually, developing it is rational (money, power). Collectively, it's suicide. No one has a solution for control, and governments are too slow. The outcome is near-certain doom unless we choose to stop.
#AI #Regulation #PrisonersDilemma #Doom #Ethics
